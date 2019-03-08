Man questioned after railway line incident saw air ambulance called
PUBLISHED: 16:38 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 21 May 2019
Police are continuing to question a man in connection with a burglary, assault and a railway trespass incident in north Ipswich.
Officers were called at 6.30pm yesterday to reports that a man and a woman were involved in an altercation near the railway bridge in Henley Road.
A request was made to stop trains using this section of the railway and officers found and detained two people just before 6.50pm.
British Transport Police and Network Rail were also called out to help.
It was initially feared someone could have been hit by a passing train, and an air ambulance crew attended as a precaution.
The woman - in her 30s - suffered a suspected broken or dislocated elbow and was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains.
At this time, police do not believe her injuries are as a result of being struck by a train.
The incident is being linked to a walk-in burglary at a house in Westerfield Road, which police believe happened between 5pm and 5.30pm yesterday.
A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault, trespassing on the railway and possession of cannabis.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he is being questioned in connection with the incidents.
Anyone with information should call South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 28556/19.
