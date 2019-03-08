E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three people re-arrested in Joe Pooley murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 15:12 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 27 September 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Officers investigating the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley have re-arrested three people.

Mr Pooley, 22, was found on Monday, August 13 2018 in the River Gipping, near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination found that immersion in water was the likely cause of death.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police have re-arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from Ipswich and a 25-year-old woman who is formerly from Ipswich on suspicion of murder.

All three have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A 34-year-old man formerly from Ipswich, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in January 2019 was re-bailed until July 17 before being released under investigation.

A 37-year-old woman who was re-arrested in February 2019 on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further police action at this time.

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man in his 60s indecently exposes himself to 13-year-old

Suffolk police are investigating an indecent exposure near an alleyway leading to Gippeswyk Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Labour’s Adam Rae wins by-election in Ipswich council Alexandra Ward

Adam Rae spent last year as mayor's consort to his wife Jane Riley. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

‘Scarred for life’ – Cosmetic procedure left mum-of-three with infected wounds that ‘horrified’ GP

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD

More than 3,400 children in Suffolk aged 2-16 are ‘severely obese’

Chilhood obesity was a key issue discussed Suffolk's Health and Wellbeing Board Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists