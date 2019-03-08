Three people re-arrested in Joe Pooley murder investigation
PUBLISHED: 15:12 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 27 September 2019
Archant
Officers investigating the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley have re-arrested three people.
Mr Pooley, 22, was found on Monday, August 13 2018 in the River Gipping, near to London Road.
A post-mortem examination found that immersion in water was the likely cause of death.
Suffolk police have re-arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from Ipswich and a 25-year-old woman who is formerly from Ipswich on suspicion of murder.
All three have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.
A 34-year-old man formerly from Ipswich, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in January 2019 was re-bailed until July 17 before being released under investigation.
A 37-year-old woman who was re-arrested in February 2019 on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further police action at this time.
