Three people re-arrested in Joe Pooley murder investigation

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Officers investigating the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley have re-arrested three people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Pooley, 22, was found on Monday, August 13 2018 in the River Gipping, near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination found that immersion in water was the likely cause of death.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police have re-arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from Ipswich and a 25-year-old woman who is formerly from Ipswich on suspicion of murder.

All three have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A 34-year-old man formerly from Ipswich, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in January 2019 was re-bailed until July 17 before being released under investigation.

A 37-year-old woman who was re-arrested in February 2019 on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further police action at this time.