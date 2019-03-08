Two further people re-arrested following Daniel Saunders murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, was fatally stabbed in Ipswich last December. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Two people have been re-arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Daniel Saunders in Ipswich.

A 15-year-old boy previously from Bury St Edmunds and a 33-year-old man from Colchester were re-arrested on Wednesday, March 20 in connection with the death in December last year.

The two were re-arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, although they have since been released under investigation as police continue their enquiries.

Their re-arrests come as a a 17-year-old, 18-year-old and 20-year-old were re-arrested last week and later re-released for suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

In total, seven people arrested in relation to Mr Saunders’ murder after he was stabbed to death in Turin Street on December 16.

Another boy, aged 17 and also from Bury St Edmunds - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with murder and appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, January 11.

He was later remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Friday, April 12.

Police are still appealing for information regarding a woman who stopped at the scene and assisted Mr Saunders.

She is described as being in her 30s or 40s and speaks with a local accent, as well as driving a people carrier with sliding doors.