Police increasingly concerned about teens welfare

PUBLISHED: 15:04 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 01 October 2019

Sherrie Pooley has been missing since the early hours of Thursday morning from Ipswich town centre. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police say they are concerned about the welfare of a missing teenager from Ipswich.

Sherrie Pooley, 16, was last seen in the town on 1.15am on Thursday, September 26 and was reported missing to police shortly before 8am that day.

Officers are now renewing their appeals to find the teenager.

Sherries is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of small building, with a tanned complexion, brown eyes and blue shoulder length braided hair.

She was wearing a navy jumper, navy jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101."

