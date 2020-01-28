Girls, 11 and 12, approached by unknown man in Ipswich street

Suffolk police are appealing for information after two girls were approached by an unknown man in Kirby Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two girls have been approached by an unknown man in an Ipswich street who repeatedly asked them for a hug.

The man, believed to be no older than in his 20s, approached the two girls in Kirby Street on Saturday, January 25.

He is said to have asked multiple times for a hug and for their age.

The girls then fled the scene and were not touched or hurt.

The man has been described as in his late teens to early 20s, with short black hair. He was wearing a green, red and black hooded top, green jogging bottoms and trainers.

There have been no other reports in the area of similar incidents.

Anyone who witnessed the reported incident or saw a male matching the description given in the area should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/5352/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers 0800 555111 or via their website.