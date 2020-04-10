E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police dish out 58 lockdown warnings in a day as 119 calls report rule breaches

PUBLISHED: 10:43 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 10 April 2020

Suffolk police received 119 calls from people reporting others for ignoring guidance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police doled out more than 50 warnings in one day about breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.

Suffolk Constabulary reiterated its message for people to follow government advice on social distancing over the Easter weekend.

The force received 119 calls from people reporting others for ignoring guidance to ‘stay home and stay safe’ on Thursday, when a total of 58 warnings were also handed out by officers to people in public or gathered at other addresses.

A spokesman said: “Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe, in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will continue to engage, educate and encourage with members of the public. The more the public comply with the restrictions now the more lives will be saved.”

For the latest advice, visit gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public.

