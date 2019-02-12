Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

Residents are said to be “scared to go out” after a gang started to target their housing estate by smashing windows, shouting verbal abuse and stealing from shops.

Garrick Way and Castle Court, in Ipswich, have been plagued by numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour in the past year.

The previous problems seemed to subside after residents held a public meeting to discuss the issue and implore police to take action, which resulted in the parents of teenage troublemakers being given written warnings.

But over the past week there has been a fresh spate of problems, with some said to be left “severely traumatised” after their windows were broken.

Police reacted quickly to reports of youths causing a disturbance when they were called shortly before 10pm on Thursday, February 21, sending officers round immediately to talk to residents.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “These incidents follow recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the community, including vandalism and thefts, and officers are continuing to work with our partners to resolve the issue.”

Simon Tuddenham, who lives at Castle Court and organised the previous public meeting, said: “We’ve had a couple more incidents where they have gone into the Premier shop and stolen goods.

“They take what they want and then walk away - it has been reported but the police cannot do much because they have not been on the scene when it has taken place.

“They have been throwing stones at my neighbours’ windows and breaking windows. When one poor guy went out to see what was going on, they shouted abuse at him.

“One person was scared to go out to do their shopping and that’s very much how it is at the moment. People are scared to go out because they don’t want to risk encountering these people.

“They don’t scare me, but when it’s an old lady with a heart condition it’s a different matter.”

Mr Tuddenham praised the speedy police response to the latest incidents.

The Suffolk Constabulary spokesman added: “Often the vital key to catching those responsible could be provided by a member of the public calling us with information regarding something they have seen or heard and believe to be suspicious.

“We urge members of the public to contact us so we can gain a full understanding of what is happening. We will actively pursue prosecutions against those who persistently commit offences.”

To report any incidents of anti-social behaviour, call police on 101.