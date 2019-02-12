Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

PUBLISHED: 16:28 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 22 February 2019

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

Residents are said to be “scared to go out” after a gang started to target their housing estate by smashing windows, shouting verbal abuse and stealing from shops.

Garrick Way and Castle Court, in Ipswich, have been plagued by numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour in the past year.

The previous problems seemed to subside after residents held a public meeting to discuss the issue and implore police to take action, which resulted in the parents of teenage troublemakers being given written warnings.

But over the past week there has been a fresh spate of problems, with some said to be left “severely traumatised” after their windows were broken.

Police reacted quickly to reports of youths causing a disturbance when they were called shortly before 10pm on Thursday, February 21, sending officers round immediately to talk to residents.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “These incidents follow recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the community, including vandalism and thefts, and officers are continuing to work with our partners to resolve the issue.”

Simon Tuddenham, who lives at Castle Court and organised the previous public meeting, said: “We’ve had a couple more incidents where they have gone into the Premier shop and stolen goods.

“They take what they want and then walk away - it has been reported but the police cannot do much because they have not been on the scene when it has taken place.

“They have been throwing stones at my neighbours’ windows and breaking windows. When one poor guy went out to see what was going on, they shouted abuse at him.

“One person was scared to go out to do their shopping and that’s very much how it is at the moment. People are scared to go out because they don’t want to risk encountering these people.

“They don’t scare me, but when it’s an old lady with a heart condition it’s a different matter.”

Mr Tuddenham praised the speedy police response to the latest incidents.

The Suffolk Constabulary spokesman added: “Often the vital key to catching those responsible could be provided by a member of the public calling us with information regarding something they have seen or heard and believe to be suspicious.

“We urge members of the public to contact us so we can gain a full understanding of what is happening. We will actively pursue prosecutions against those who persistently commit offences.”

To report any incidents of anti-social behaviour, call police on 101.

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Buses set to scrap credit notes – will you lose money?

Ipswich Buses will stop issuing credit notes in March. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Wounds to murder victim ‘caused by more than one knife’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man jailed for fraud after stealing more than £26k from vulnerable 50-year-old through Xbox scam

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Still no arrests made in Ipswich ‘silver taxi’ investigation

Police are yet to make any arrests after several children reported being approached by a silver taxi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists