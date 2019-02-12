Heavy Rain

Rolling road block on A12 as pallets are removed from road

PUBLISHED: 12:35 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 06 March 2019

A rolling roadblock is currently in place Picture: GREGG BROWN

A rolling roadblock is currently in place Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Police have set up a rolling road block on the A12 this afternoon after pallets were reported as being on the carriageway.

Police were called at 12pm on Wednesday to an obstruction on the A12 southbound at Copdock,heading towards Capel.

A number of pallets have been spotted on the road by members of the public.

A rolling road block has been put in place by police to allow officers to safely remove the pallets from the road.

