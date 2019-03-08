Road reopens after Felixstowe crash

Sea Road in Felixstowe was closed following a collision between a motorcycle and a car. Pictures: IPSWICH EAST POLICE Archant

A busy road in Felixstowe has reopened after a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Recovery vehicles were called to the scene of the crash on Sea Road, Felixstowe, shortly after 8pm Wednesday evening, March 20.

A motorcycle and a car had collided earlier in the afternoon, with police closing the road between The Felsto Arms and The Flying Boat pubs, after arriving on scene at 5.15pm.

The rider of the motorcycle is understood to have been hurt in the collision but it is not clear how seriously. The motorcyclist is believed to have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

An eyewitness said that the motorcycle had hurtled about 40 yards down the road after the crash causing considerable damage.

Ipswich East Police had previously tweeted: “Sea Road #Felixstowe between The Felsto and The Flying Boat currently closed due to an RTC. Please avoid the area.”