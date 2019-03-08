Have you seen missing 30-year-old John Johnston from Ipswich?

Have you seen misseing 30-year-old John Johnston? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man from Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Johnston was last seen leaving his home in Rope Walk at around 9am today, Sunday, August 4, and was reported missing to police a short time after.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers and John's family are concerned for his welfare.

John is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build with dark, brown hair and a full beard.

If you have seen John or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call Suffolk police on 101.