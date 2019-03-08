Sunshine and Showers

Have you seen missing 30-year-old John Johnston from Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 16:32 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 04 August 2019

Have you seen misseing 30-year-old John Johnston? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man from Ipswich.

John Johnston was last seen leaving his home in Rope Walk at around 9am today, Sunday, August 4, and was reported missing to police a short time after.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers and John's family are concerned for his welfare.

John is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build with dark, brown hair and a full beard.

If you have seen John or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call Suffolk police on 101.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

