Have you seen missing 30-year-old John Johnston from Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 16:32 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 04 August 2019
Archant
Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man from Ipswich.
John Johnston was last seen leaving his home in Rope Walk at around 9am today, Sunday, August 4, and was reported missing to police a short time after.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers and John's family are concerned for his welfare.
John is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build with dark, brown hair and a full beard.
If you have seen John or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call Suffolk police on 101.