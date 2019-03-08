Have you seen missing 14-year-old Jamie Stevens?

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy from the Felixstowe area.

Jamie Stevens was last seen at Bury St Edmunds railway station at around 10am yesterday morning, Monday, April 1.

He is described as 5’7-8” tall, with short to shoulder length hair.

When he was last seen Jamie was wearing black jeans, a black Nike top, a black NorthFace gilet, a black hooded top and a pair of black Nike trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

If you know where he is or can help in their search, call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 442 of April 1.