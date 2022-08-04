Concerns as girl, 14, goes missing from Ipswich

Porscha has gone missing from Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from Ipswich.

Porscha was last seen in the Suffolk town yesterday, August 3, at about 2pm and was reported missing later that evening.

She is described as 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with long, red hair that may be in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage t-shirt, black shorts and black and red Nike trainers.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate her and anyone who has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or has seen a teenage girl matching the description given should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting missing report number: 490113.