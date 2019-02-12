Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:54 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 03 March 2019

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Police flocked to Rosehill Road in Ipswich following a suspected sighting of a stolen vehicle.

Officers were called at around 1.20pm with reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Rosehill Road, Ipswich.

Following a suspected sighting of the vehicle at around 3.20pm, officers headed in pursuit.

A police helicopter, along with ground teams and a dog unit, completed a search for suspects believed to have fled the vehicle.

Two men have since been detained.

A third suspect is thought to be at large, but the initial police search has ceased.

A police spokesman said officers had checked premises in nearby Alston Road and Sandhurst Avenue for “outstanding suspects”.

One eyewitness, a resident of Rosehill Road, described seeing lots of cars, a police dog and helicopter in the area.

“There [has been] a large police presence all around the Rosehill Road for the last three quarters of an hour,” she said.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Henley and Cops share spoils as Smith nets winner for Haughley.... Vale up to second

Action from the SIL

Schools need to be accountable - and focused on the best interests of children

Clare Flintoff, chief executive of ASSET Education. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

We need to build more affordable homes

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists