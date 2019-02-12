Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 16:54 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 03 March 2019
ARCHANT
Police flocked to Rosehill Road in Ipswich following a suspected sighting of a stolen vehicle.
Officers were called at around 1.20pm with reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Rosehill Road, Ipswich.
Following a suspected sighting of the vehicle at around 3.20pm, officers headed in pursuit.
A police helicopter, along with ground teams and a dog unit, completed a search for suspects believed to have fled the vehicle.
Two men have since been detained.
A third suspect is thought to be at large, but the initial police search has ceased.
A police spokesman said officers had checked premises in nearby Alston Road and Sandhurst Avenue for “outstanding suspects”.
One eyewitness, a resident of Rosehill Road, described seeing lots of cars, a police dog and helicopter in the area.
“There [has been] a large police presence all around the Rosehill Road for the last three quarters of an hour,” she said.
