Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Police flocked to Rosehill Road in Ipswich following a suspected sighting of a stolen vehicle.

Officers were called at around 1.20pm with reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Rosehill Road, Ipswich.

Following a suspected sighting of the vehicle at around 3.20pm, officers headed in pursuit.

A police helicopter, along with ground teams and a dog unit, completed a search for suspects believed to have fled the vehicle.

Two men have since been detained.

A third suspect is thought to be at large, but the initial police search has ceased.

A police spokesman said officers had checked premises in nearby Alston Road and Sandhurst Avenue for “outstanding suspects”.

One eyewitness, a resident of Rosehill Road, described seeing lots of cars, a police dog and helicopter in the area.

“There [has been] a large police presence all around the Rosehill Road for the last three quarters of an hour,” she said.