Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Six police cars, a dog unit and police helicopter have been spotted near an underpass close to the A12 at Capel St Mary this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Suffolk police were first called to the scene, at the underpass heading towards Bentley, shortly after 5pm to help another force track down a wanted person.

A spokesman confirmed the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, dog units and officers on the ground helped to find a vehicle believed to contain the wanted individual.

It has since been located, and officers have left the scene, the spokesman added.

Witnesses and concerned neighbours reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area.

The police helicopter was spotted circling the village, appearing to focus on a spot near Station Road, during the search.