Missing Felixstowe teenager found safe and well

Jamie Stevens has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 15-year-old boy, reported missing from Felixstowe has been found safe and well.

Jamie Stevens had last been seen on Sunday evening with officers concerned for his welfare.

Suffolk police confirmed on Tuesday night that the teenager had been found safe and well.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance with this appeal.”