Man stabbed multiple times in overnight attack

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in Howe Road, Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man with multiple stab wounds was found in the streets of Haverhill overnight.

Just before 11.50pm on January 10, police officers were able to locate a 36-year-old stabbing victim in Howe Road, Haverhill.

He was taken to Addenbrooks Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Before being found in Howe Road, the victim was last spotted in the Queen Street area of Haverhill around 11.15pm.

Police are not yet aware of what led to the stabbing.

The man is described as six foot tall, white, of a slim build with short black hair.

He was wearing a light coloured jacket and dark trousers.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the victim at this time, witnessed an altercation or seen a disturbance in the area of Withersfield or

Howe Road, Haverhill.

Anyone who is able to provide any information relating to this assault is asked to call 101 and quote incident reference 37/2030/19.