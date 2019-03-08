Police seize 100,000 illicit cigarettes in Ipswich

Suffolk police have seized boxes of illegal cigarettes during patrols in Ipswich overnight.

Ipswich West Police shared images of their seizure on Twitter.

They wrote: "During proactive patrols tonight Ipswich West SNT have seized 100,000 illicit cigarettes.

"If these belong to you, please contact us on 101 and we will happily discuss."