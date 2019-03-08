Sunshine and Showers

Police seize 100,000 illicit cigarettes in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:22 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 04 August 2019

The cigarettes were seized from Ipswich overnight Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICE

The cigarettes were seized from Ipswich overnight Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICE

Archant

Suffolk police have seized boxes of illegal cigarettes during patrols in Ipswich overnight.

Police have seized thousands of illegal cigarettes Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICEPolice have seized thousands of illegal cigarettes Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICE

Ipswich West Police shared images of their seizure on Twitter.

They wrote: "During proactive patrols tonight Ipswich West SNT have seized 100,000 illicit cigarettes.

"If these belong to you, please contact us on 101 and we will happily discuss."

