Police seize 100,000 illicit cigarettes in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 10:22 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 04 August 2019
Archant
Suffolk police have seized boxes of illegal cigarettes during patrols in Ipswich overnight.
Police have seized thousands of illegal cigarettes Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICE
Ipswich West Police shared images of their seizure on Twitter.
They wrote: "During proactive patrols tonight Ipswich West SNT have seized 100,000 illicit cigarettes.
"If these belong to you, please contact us on 101 and we will happily discuss."