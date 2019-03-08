BMW seized outside Portman Road after driver fails to produce driving licence

A car was seized when stopped by police outside Ipswich Town’s Portman Road ground after the driver failed to produce a licence and insurance.

Stopped just now in #Ipswich outside #itfc and the driver was unable to produce a driving licence or insurance so it's #seized #S165A Driver issued a #TOR and reported for both offences #PHQARV #712/148 pic.twitter.com/0RIr1UchWX — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 12, 2019

Traffic officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the black BMW close to the centre of Ipswich during the morning of Friday, April 12.

They Tweeted shortly afterwards: “Stopped just now in #Ipswich outside #itfc and the driver was unable to produce a driving licence or insurance so it’s #seized #S165A.

“Driver issued a #TOR and reported for both offences.”

A TOR is a traffic offence report, which police can issue to anyone seen committing a road offence.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet.