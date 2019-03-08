Car 'caught driving on wrong side of the road...in front of police car'

A car was stopped by police in Farthing Road, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A car was seized by police after they reportedly stopped the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were called to Farthing Road in Ipswich to reports of anti-social driving.

They said that when they got there they encountered a driver "who thought it was clever to drive on the wrong side of the road".

Police said they handed the motorist a Section 59 notice, which gives police the power to seize vehicles that are being driven in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance.

They also gave the driver a traffic offence report (TOR) for reportedly having a defective light on the vehicle. TORs are issued for smaller motoring offences and can result in on-the-spot fines or a court summons.