Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Driver caught doing 75mph on a 30mph road

PUBLISHED: 10:10 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 April 2019

Officers from Suffolk Police spotted the driver in Brightwell they say was doing 75mph. Pictures: SU ANDERSON

Officers from Suffolk Police spotted the driver in Brightwell they say was doing 75mph. Pictures: SU ANDERSON

A motorist has been caught driving more than twice the speed limit on a country road in Suffolk.

Police said the vehicle was clocked driving at 75mph an hour on Friday, April 5 along Brightwell Road in the village of Brightwell, between Martlesham and Bucklesham.

The limit on the road is 30mph.

Suffolk Constabulary said the motorist had been caught in an anti-speeding operation.

Ipswich East Police tweeted: “Yesterday’s speed check in #Brightwell 30mph limit. Pc274 clocked this driver doing 75mph 2 & half times the limit.”

An officer from Ipswich East Police issued the driver with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and confirmed that the driver will make a court appearance.

Drivers issued with a TOR are subject to driver education courses, fixed penalties or court summons.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager sustains bruised eye in Ipswich park fight

The fight took place at the park in Congreve Road, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Exciting prospect Goncalves to make long-awaited return against Bouteix in main event of Contenders 26

Lightweight prospect Andre Goncalves makes his long-awaited return against Julien Bouteix at Contenders 26 in Norwich on May 18. Picture: CONTENDERS

The legacy and influence of the hidden Brat Packer – director John Hughes

The Breakfast Club (1985). Photo: Universal Pictures/IMDB

‘We’ll just go for it’ – Lambert on Town’s tactics for basement battle at Bolton

Gwion Edwards heads wide of the post in last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Hull City. Photo: Steve Waller

Naked visitors at Christchurch Mansion were among our most read stories of the week

Members of British Naturists recreate The Kiss at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists