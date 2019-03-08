Driver caught doing 75mph on a 30mph road
PUBLISHED: 10:10 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 April 2019
A motorist has been caught driving more than twice the speed limit on a country road in Suffolk.
Police said the vehicle was clocked driving at 75mph an hour on Friday, April 5 along Brightwell Road in the village of Brightwell, between Martlesham and Bucklesham.
The limit on the road is 30mph.
Suffolk Constabulary said the motorist had been caught in an anti-speeding operation.
Ipswich East Police tweeted: “Yesterday’s speed check in #Brightwell 30mph limit. Pc274 clocked this driver doing 75mph 2 & half times the limit.”
An officer from Ipswich East Police issued the driver with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and confirmed that the driver will make a court appearance.
Drivers issued with a TOR are subject to driver education courses, fixed penalties or court summons.
