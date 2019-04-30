Partly Cloudy

Speeding drivers double on Orwell Bridge and A12

30 April, 2019 - 07:30
Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said he was "very disappointed" to hear so many drivers were caught speeding on the A12 and A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The number of motorists caught speeding on the A14 Orwell Bridge and A12 has doubled in just a month, new figures reveal.

More than 1,500 drivers were snapped putting their foot down from January to March this year by the average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary, and over the Orwell Bridge on the A14.

Latest police data shows twice as many motorists were clocked speeding on both stretches in March than in February, with 394 caught on the A12 and 232 on the bridge.

That's compared with 89 caught on the Orwell Bridge and 176 on the A12 the previous month.

Police did not clarify specific reasons for the rise, though in the past they have noticed a trend for more drivers being caught when the weather is warmer.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, said: “It's very disappointing to see over 1,500 drivers caught speeding through these two average speed camera sites in just three months.

“I know it's highly unlikely we will ever see a month when nobody gets caught speeding along these two stretches of road, but I live in hope.

“The stats do fluctuate each month so we can't take one month in isolation but overall I think it is clear that too many drivers are completely ignoring the speed limits despite the fact they are clearly marked.

“I would implore all drivers to keep within the speed limits – they are there for a reason.”

The average speed cameras have been in place on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary since 2015 Picture: GREGG BROWNThe average speed cameras have been in place on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary since 2015 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Despite a rise in March, the total number of offences logged by the cameras has gone down in 2019.

Last year, 1,149 drivers were clocked speeding in January alone.

However, since the cameras were rolled out on the A12 in 2015, more than 35,000 motorists have been caught by them.

On the Orwell Bridge, 14,000 drivers were snapped speeding from July 2016 to March 2019.

Hundreds of drivers were caught speeding on the Orwell Bridge Pictures: PAUL CANTHundreds of drivers were caught speeding on the Orwell Bridge Pictures: PAUL CANT

Previously, Suffolk police chiefs said catching speeding motorists was “not a money making exercise”.

Drivers are typically fined £100 and hit with three penalty points, though some are given the option of taking a speed awareness course.

“In a way I understand the public's view that it's just a money making exercise, said Inspector Hollands, from the force's roads and firearms unit.

“But in reality, it's nothing like that.

Graphic showing speeding drivers clocked on the Orwell Bridge and A12 Picture: ARCHANTGraphic showing speeding drivers clocked on the Orwell Bridge and A12 Picture: ARCHANT

“We see it all, from serious injuries to deaths on the roads – they don't see that every day.”

He added: “The quicker you go, the less time you have to react – that's the bottom line.”

