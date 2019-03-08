Sunny

Police 'aware of potential tensions' between Ipswich youths

PUBLISHED: 18:53 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 13 May 2019

Officers have urged members of the public to get in touch if they become aware of any pre-arranged incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Officers have confirmed they will be "engaging with local schools and partners" after it was reported tensions may be brewing among youngsters in the Ipswich area.

Hadleigh Police has urged people to contact Suffolk Constabulary directly if they become aware of any "pre-arranged" incidents that may cause concern to the community.

"We are aware of concerns regarding tensions between youths in the Ipswich area and are engaging with local schools and partners," the force said.

"If you become aware of any incident of concern that may be pre-arranged and prompt community concern, please contact police directly."

It comes after a group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in an Ipswich park on Friday, May 10.

At around 3.40pm, a large group of young people were reported to be involved in an altercation in Gippeswyk Park.

Officers attended but the group had dispersed and no-one was discovered with any injuries following the incident.

MORE: Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

A Section 60 has since been authorised between 7pm Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or believe weapons are being carried, in the IP1, IP2 and IP3 postcode areas of Ipswich.

