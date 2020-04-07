Mountain bike stolen from outside chip shop

A photo of the bike stolen from outside a chip shop in Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

Police have released an image of a mountain bike stolen from outside a chip shop.

The orange and blue bicycle was stolen about two weeks ago in Felixstowe.

Police are asking anyone who saw the theft, knows the whereabouts of the bike, or has any other information, to get in touch.

The theft took place at about 3.25pm on the afternoon of Friday, March 27.

The Boss mountain bike was stolen outside Felix Fish Bar and Grill, in Wadgate Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen a bike matching this description, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/19677/20.”

Contact Suffolk police by calling Call 101, visiting suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or emailing Trudie.Beckwith@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.