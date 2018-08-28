Ipswich drug driver arrested after positive cocaine test

A driver stopped in Ipswich town centre spent a night in the cells after testing positive for cocaine behind the wheel.

The driver tested positive in a Dugswipe roadside test for cocaine, leading Suffolk Constabulary officer to arrest him Picture: NSRAPT The driver tested positive in a Dugswipe roadside test for cocaine, leading Suffolk Constabulary officer to arrest him Picture: NSRAPT

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on Chevallier St, Ipswich.

The driver was seen sitting on his seat belt, plugged in behind him rather than wearing it.

Once the officers had stopped the car, they found the driver was also uninsured and had an expired MOT.

On top of that, in a roadside drug test the driver had a positive result for cocaine - which saw the driver taken to Suffolk Constabulary’s Martlesham HQ.

The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act.

The driver was also required to give a blood sample for testing and has been released under investigation while the results come through.

Not wearing a seat belt and driving under the influence of drugs are both considered to be elements of ‘Fatal 4’ - the four worst things drivers to that endanger lives on the road.

The other two are talking on a mobile phone and driving over the speed limit.