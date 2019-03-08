Drivers urged to 'Get on Board' summer drink and drug driving campaign

The launch of Suffolk Constabulary's summer drink-driving campaign

Suffolk police have joined forces with Ipswich Buses in a new anti-drink drive campaign - urging people to take public transport rather than getting behind the wheel.

The launch of Suffolk Constabulary's summer drink-driving campaign

The bus firm will be displaying posters across their fleet of vehicles this summer asking people to 'Get on Board' and take public transport rather than driving home after an afternoon or evening out.

Pubs across Ipswich town centre are also getting behind the scheme, displaying posters to get the important message out.

The campaign will also see officers from the joint Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) breathalyse any driver they stop due to concerns over the manner of their driving, defects with their vehicle or involved in a crash.

If drug driving is suspected, officers will ask the driver to take a drug wipe test.

The launch of Suffolk Constabulary's summer drink-driving campaign. Stephen Bryce, general manager of Ipswich buses

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint RAPT, said: "We are delighted to have been approached by Ipswich Buses offering to support this year's campaign and are extremely grateful for the assistance they have shown us by printing, displaying and distributing the posters. "Our message is simple: Get on board with road safety and don't risk the lives of others by getting behind the wheel.

"We want people to be able to go out and enjoy the warmer weather with a few drinks, but plan ahead how you are going to get home - if public transport is available to you, then we advise you make use of it.

"Alternatively book a taxi or arrange for a life. "This is an offence we target all year round, but the summer campaign gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers driving under the influence can have, that a minority of motorists still choose to ignore.

Suffolk Constabulary's Chief Inspector Kris Barnard launches the summer drink-driving campaign

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner said: "There is no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel of a car in an unfit state to drive.

"I fully support this campaign to encourage drivers to plan ahead and make arrangements to get home safely."

Danielle Devonish, marketing manager at Ipswich Buses, added: "We are really passionate about this campaign, so many people associate drink driving with something that just happens during the festive period. "However, just as many people if not more drink and drive during the summer period too"