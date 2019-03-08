Partly Cloudy

Cause of major Ipswich house fire still unknown

PUBLISHED: 07:30 11 June 2019

The cause of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich is still unknown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The cause of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich is still unknown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police officers are continuing to investigate the cause of a huge fire which completely destroyed an Ipswich house last week.

The scene of devastation after the fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe scene of devastation after the fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family of five lost their home after their semi-detached house caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, June 6.

Neighbours of the house in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich, were woken by the screams of the family who were trying to get out of the house, which was well alight.

The mother and her three young children fortunately managed to escape the blaze, which gutted the ground floor, second floor and the attic space of the property, by climbing out of windows onto a flat roof.

A man who also lived in the house was believed to be at work at the time.

Fire crews and police attended the scene of the house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews and police attended the scene of the house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four fire engines and a specialist aerial until were sent to scene to put out the fire, arriving shortly after at 3am.

They stayed on scene for more than 12 hours ensuring the property was safe before starting the investigation.

The cause of the fire was originally categorised as suspicious by fire officers, however it was downgraded to unknown by Suffolk police, who took over the investigations on Thursday.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabluary, said: "Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing however at this time it is still unexplained."

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Following the fire, the local community rallied around the family, organising collections for clothes and essentials as well as starting a Go-fund me page which has reached more than £1,700.

The Kingfisher pub in Hawthorn Drive acted as a storage point for any clothes and essentials donated to the family.

Landlady Penny Youngs-Debanam decided to open the pub for donations after seeing news coverage of the fire.

She said: "The response has been absolutely amazing.

"I couldn't thank everyone enough for what they have done for the family."

Elizabeth Webber, whose mother and step-brothers lived in the house, said: "They are all still in shock but they are OK.

"We found out that the dog died in the fire sadly.

"Obviously they couldn't get back into the house so they are all in a hotel room now waiting to hear what the cause of the fire was."

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

'We are all very proud' - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

'The junction is dangerous': Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

