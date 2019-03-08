Police thank public for help after Orwell Bridge incident

Suffolk police have thanked members of the public following an incident on the Orwell BridgePicture: ARCHANT

Officers from Suffolk police have thanked members of the public who came to the aid of a woman on the Orwell Bridge.

An officer was alone at the scene on the bridge on Sunday, June 2 at 1.55pm when a woman was spotted walking on her own.

Members of the public are said to have come to the officers aid in talking to and reassuring the woman before more officers arrived on scene.

There was brief traffic delays while officers helped the woman.

A spokesman for the force has since confirmed the woman is now safe after being taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Big thank you to the members of public who came to a lone officer's assistance, before other officers arrived, on the #OrwellBridge #A14 with a female who was in a mental health crisis."

Samaritans are available to talk to 24/7 on 116 123.