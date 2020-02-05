E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man in hospital and 4 arrested after Ipswich KFC brawl

PUBLISHED: 14:58 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 05 February 2020

The incident happened behind the KFC restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A man was taken to hospital and four people have been arrested following a fight at KFC in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called at just after 8.05pm on Tuesday, February 4 to reports of a fight in the car park near KFC, at Cardinal Park off Grafton Way.

Officers arrived at the scene within a matter of minutes and arrested three people in connection with the incident shortly afterwards, with a fourth arrest made on Wednesday morning.

The occupants of two cars were reported to have been involved in a dispute in the car park of the fast food restaurant, resulting in four people attacking one of the cars and smashing the windscreen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Two of the occupants of this car got out of their vehicle and a fight then ensued.

"As a result, a 23-year-old man sustained an injury to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment."

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from Ipswich, along with an 18-year-old woman from Needham Market were all arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of affray.

The fourth person, a 22-year-old man from Needham Market, was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, affray and criminal damage.

All four were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain for questioning.

Suffolk Police said that it believed that all parties involved were known to each other.

