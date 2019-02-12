Gallery

Young children dress as police officers at school

The reception class at the primary school in Portman Road got to dress up as polic for the morning, making sure they were easy to spot in their high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

The long arm of the law was a little shorter than usual when children as young as four donned officers’ uniforms and high-visibility jackets at school.

the children at St Andrew's school in Ipswich had the chace to dress as polcie officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL the children at St Andrew's school in Ipswich had the chace to dress as polcie officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

St Andrew’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, in Portman Road, Ipswich, invited Pc Mike Small to speak to their youngest students and answer any questions they had about his job.

Pupils in the Bumblebee and Ladybird classes got to try on uniforms, sit in Pc Small’s police car and find out just how loud his siren is.

Some children already knew a little about his equipment and that he “chased criminals”, “put them in jail” and “help when there is a car crash”.

Reception teacher Sue Brown said: “It was nice for them to meet a real life police officer and to realise that the police were friendly people there to help them as well as to catch the bad guys.

PC Mike Small made sure all the children were behaving Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL PC Mike Small made sure all the children were behaving Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

“Mike was fantastic with the children and it will be one of those experiences that they never forget.”

One piece of kit, a roadside brethalyser, was especially interesting for the children. Luckily, everyone tested negative Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL One piece of kit, a roadside brethalyser, was especially interesting for the children. Luckily, everyone tested negative Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Some of the children also had the chance to try on the hats and vests worn by suffolk constabulary's officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL Some of the children also had the chance to try on the hats and vests worn by suffolk constabulary's officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Suffolk Constabulary's PC Mike Small showed the pupil's how the breath test machinery worked Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL Suffolk Constabulary's PC Mike Small showed the pupil's how the breath test machinery worked Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

The children got to see all the different clothes police in Ipswich and Suffolk need in their jobs Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL The children got to see all the different clothes police in Ipswich and Suffolk need in their jobs Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL