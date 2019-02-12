Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Young children dress as police officers at school

PUBLISHED: 16:37 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 15 February 2019

The reception class at the primary school in Portman Road got to dress up as polic for the morning, making sure they were easy to spot in their high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

The reception class at the primary school in Portman Road got to dress up as polic for the morning, making sure they were easy to spot in their high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

The long arm of the law was a little shorter than usual when children as young as four donned officers’ uniforms and high-visibility jackets at school.

the children at St Andrew's school in Ipswich had the chace to dress as polcie officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLthe children at St Andrew's school in Ipswich had the chace to dress as polcie officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

St Andrew’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, in Portman Road, Ipswich, invited Pc Mike Small to speak to their youngest students and answer any questions they had about his job.

Pupils in the Bumblebee and Ladybird classes got to try on uniforms, sit in Pc Small’s police car and find out just how loud his siren is.

Some children already knew a little about his equipment and that he “chased criminals”, “put them in jail” and “help when there is a car crash”.

Reception teacher Sue Brown said: “It was nice for them to meet a real life police officer and to realise that the police were friendly people there to help them as well as to catch the bad guys.

PC Mike Small made sure all the children were behaving Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLPC Mike Small made sure all the children were behaving Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

“Mike was fantastic with the children and it will be one of those experiences that they never forget.”

One piece of kit, a roadside brethalyser, was especially interesting for the children. Luckily, everyone tested negative Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLOne piece of kit, a roadside brethalyser, was especially interesting for the children. Luckily, everyone tested negative Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Some of the children also had the chance to try on the hats and vests worn by suffolk constabulary's officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLSome of the children also had the chance to try on the hats and vests worn by suffolk constabulary's officers Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

The reception class at the primary school in Portman Road got to dress up as polic for the morning, making sure they were easy to spot in their high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLThe reception class at the primary school in Portman Road got to dress up as polic for the morning, making sure they were easy to spot in their high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Suffolk Constabulary's PC Mike Small showed the pupil's how the breath test machinery worked Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLSuffolk Constabulary's PC Mike Small showed the pupil's how the breath test machinery worked Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

The children got to see all the different clothes police in Ipswich and Suffolk need in their jobs Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLThe children got to see all the different clothes police in Ipswich and Suffolk need in their jobs Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

A thank you salute for PC Mike Small, who let the class try on all the protective and high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOLA thank you salute for PC Mike Small, who let the class try on all the protective and high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Most Read

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich pancake parlour closes after just six months

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘You left my son to die’ - Mum’s emotional outburst at Tavis murder accused

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘I will accept what is coming my way’ - Lambert has his say to FA but will not dispute misconduct charge

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Young children dress as police officers at school

The reception class at the primary school in Portman Road got to dress up as polic for the morning, making sure they were easy to spot in their high visibility gear Picture: ST MATTHEWS VOLUNTARY AIDED PRIMARY SCHOOL

Conversion of former club into offices nears completion

Mark Pertwee, Cllr David Ellesmere and Robin Cousins on site at the new Maltings development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crazee backs our Learn to be a Lifesaver CPR campaign

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists