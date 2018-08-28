Partly Cloudy

Travel update: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

PUBLISHED: 07:18 30 January 2019

Ice and snow could bring disruption to roads today. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Archant

Despite less snow falling across Suffolk that some anticipated, Suffolk police are doubling down on their safety advice to commuters.

Overnight, officers responded to a rush of road traffic collisions as conditions became snowy and icy and the police are reiterating their warning to drivers.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: “We were called to a lot of road traffic collisions last night. No one was seriously injured but it shows how dangerous the roads can be.

“With the amount of rain and snow that fell over night and with cold temperatures roads could become icy so drivers should leave extra time on their drive to work this morning and take extra care.”

There are not any road closures due to the weather in place this morning.

Rail commuters were also warned overnight of disruption to train services this morning.

Greater Anglia said on its website: “Due to forecasts of snow overnight on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday morning, we are advising customers to check before they travel as there may be some delays due to speed restrictions.”

There is currently no disruption to rail services due to the weather but the company is still urging customers to visit the journeycheck section of the Greater Anglia website before travelling.

