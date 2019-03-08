E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Public warned to be vigilant of man asking for lifts and money

PUBLISHED: 21:06 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 19 August 2019

One of the incidents took place on Waveney Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are warning people in Ipswich to stay vigilant after a man convinced members of the public to give him a lift and money before running away.

The first incident was reported to police on Sunday, August 4 and took place in Waveney Road at around 6pm.

An unknown male approached the victim - a man in his 70s - and told him that he was a neighbour and that he had locked his wallet and key fob in his car.

The victim then drove the male to Woodbridge Road so that he could get a new key fob. When they got to the male's car, he got in and then came back a few minutes later and said he needed £100 to get the fob.

The victim gave him the money and the male said he would give it him back, once he got back to his car but he never returned.

The victim knocked on a neighbour's door in Waveney Road and asked if they knew him but the occupant told him that the male did not live there.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The male suspect is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with an unshaven, round face and dark hair.

"He was also heard speaking with what was described as being an eastern European accent."

A second incident was reported to police on Monday, August 12 and took place in Clapgate Lane at around 11.15am.

An unknown male knocked on the door of a property and said a person's name and that he'd been locked out of his car. He then asked if the victim - a man in his 60s - could give him a lift so that he could get a new key fob.

The victim agreed to give the male a lift and then drove him to the Matalan car park.

He told the victim not to get out otherwise he would get a ticket. The male then left in the direction of the bingo hall in Ranelagh Road and was not seen again.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting crime number 37/48280/19 (August 12) and 37/46785/19 (August 4).

