More than 20 cars' tyres slashed by vandals

PUBLISHED: 12:59 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 08 August 2019

More than 20 cars were attacked over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Motorists have been warned to be vigilant after over 20 cars were deliberately damaged in Ipswich and Bramford.

The incidents took place between Friday, August 2 and Sunday, August 4.

The vehicles were all parked in the Bramford village end area of the Bramford Road in Ipswich and in Bramford village itself.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or heard anyone acting suspiciously in these areas, during or around the time stated.

"Witnesses or anyone with information relating to the incidents are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/46300/19."

