More than 20 cars' tyres slashed by vandals

More than 20 cars were attacked over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Motorists have been warned to be vigilant after over 20 cars were deliberately damaged in Ipswich and Bramford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incidents took place between Friday, August 2 and Sunday, August 4.

You may also want to watch:

The vehicles were all parked in the Bramford village end area of the Bramford Road in Ipswich and in Bramford village itself.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or heard anyone acting suspiciously in these areas, during or around the time stated.

"Witnesses or anyone with information relating to the incidents are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/46300/19."