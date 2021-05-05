Plans for Suffolk Pride 2021 celebrations revealed
- Credit: Rachel Edge
Suffolk Pride celebrations this July will be slightly different to previous years, with a multitude of events but no big parade or protest march.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Pride celebrations included a jubilant parade on the Ipswich Waterfront and a festival atmosphere — though last year's events were held completely online.
With social restrictions set to end on June 21, the event has the go-ahead to plan as normal this summer, but will be running a slightly different program.
A dynamic series of smaller events have been designed to be enjoyed either in-person in Ipswich or at home via livestream — ensuring the safety and comfort of all attendees and increase accessibility — from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, July 25.
There are to be relaxed family activities, a waterfront gig at Cult Café, a drag show party extravaganza on Friday night as the main event and all featuring a line-up of amazing local LGBTQ+ artists and performers.
You may also want to watch:
All but the main event will be free to attend and organisers are also busy finalising plans for accompanying activities earlier in June and July, including an art exhibition, panel talks and a series of workshops delivered by Creative Curve.
Suffolk Pride chair Adria Pittock said: “We are really looking forward to putting on a series of Suffolk Pride events that will provide something for everyone who gets involved, both in person and on our live-stream.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 30s dies in serious crash between two cars in Wherstead
- 2 Man exposed himself to dog walker in Ipswich
- 3 Anger as vandals destroy nursery garden
- 4 End of an era as Ipswich Debenhams closes
- 5 Serious collision closes A137 overnight
- 6 A140 drink-driver banned after crashing lorry over bank holiday weekend
- 7 Police issue two £10,000 lockdown party 'super fines' – but rescind both days later
- 8 Man, 35, denies string of assault charges
- 9 Ipswich Hospital gets new tech to stop people overpaying for parking
- 10 'Ipswich is a massive club' - Town appoint Premier League veteran Rolls as director of performance
"This is our way of raising the profile of the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk and showing off some of our amazing talent.
"If you would like to get involved in helping with the organisation of Suffolk Pride or have some fabulous skills, performance or creativeness to offer, please get in touch."
Suffolk Pride thanked its supporters Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk County Council, Unison, Willis Towers Watson and Anything Print.
It is also encouraging all local businesses and organisations to sign their 2021 pledge to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community — to sign the pledge visit their website here.