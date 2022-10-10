News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suffolk Pride needs you for 2023 event

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 2:59 PM October 10, 2022
Suffolk Pride is looking to recruit new members who can help with next year's march.

Suffolk Pride is looking to recruit new members who can help with next year's march. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There is just one day left to apply to join Suffolk’s Pride committee for next year’s parade. 

This year’s Pride took place on the Ipswich Waterfront, with the aim of being the town’s most accessible and welcoming Pride yet. 

Several members of the group have since moved on and Suffolk Pride is now hoping to recruit a new chair, secretary and treasurer, so that next year’s parade can be just as successful. 

Current Pride Chair Darragh Briscomb said: “Being involved with Suffolk Pride has been an amazing experience and it was incredible to see so many happy faces on the 18th June 2022. 

“Unfortunately, I’ve moved out of the area but I look forward to handing over to the next generation of leaders and supporting them to make 2023 even better." 

Those interested in joining Pride are invited to introduce themselves at the group’s online AGM meeting at 7pm tomorrow evening, or else to send an email introducing themselves to: info@suffolkpride.org 

For further details, visit: www.facebook.com/NewSuffolkPride  

