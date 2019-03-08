Primary school appoints fourth headteacher in two years following sudden resignation

Children at a primary school in Felixstowe will see a major change when they return from the half term break following the sudden departure of their headteacher.

The new head will be the fourth person to take the reins at Langer Primary Academy in just two years.

It is understood headteacher Paul Moore worked his last day at the school on Friday, May 24, but will be present at the school on Monday to introduce his successor.

His replacement has been chosen by Unity Schools Partnership - the preferred trust to take control of Langer Primary in September.

A spokeswoman for the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), which will cease control of both Langer Primary and Felixstowe Academy in September, confirmed Mr Moore's resignation - adding that arrangements had to be made at "very short notice".

He will be replaced by Martha Hughes, who is currently headteacher at Coupals Primary Academy in Haverhill.

"Very sadly Paul Moore has left us at Langer due to a change in his circumstances," she said.

"He has worked tirelessly to bring stability to Langer, and has made it a lovely place for pupils to come every day, and he will be sadly missed.

"Thanks to our close working relationship with Unity Schools Partnership, we have arranged for Mrs Martha Hughes to take up post as our interim headteacher with immediate effect.

"Mrs Hughes is a experienced leader and joins us from Coupals Primary Academy in Haverhill where she has been headteacher. During this time, the school has improved a great deal - going from an Ofsted grading of 'inadequate' to 'good'.

"Unfortunately, sometimes events dictate that we need to make arrangements at very short notice, and given the timing of this over half-term it has been challenging to communicate the changes to our parents.

"There will be opportunities for them to meet with Mrs Hughes this coming week, and we are confident that given her experience, she and the senior team will build on the strong progress that Paul Moore had already made."

It is understood that AET requested the news be kept under wraps until school resumes on Monday, June 2.