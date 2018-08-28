Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

PUBLISHED: 17:02 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 13 December 2018

94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

Archant

Suffolk’s primary schools have seen a boost in their Key Stage 2 results - although the county is still behind the national average.

90% of pupils at St Margarets Primary School achieved their expected SATS mark PICTURE: ANDY ABBOTT90% of pupils at St Margarets Primary School achieved their expected SATS mark PICTURE: ANDY ABBOTT

The figures, published by the Department of Education today, show that 61% of pupils in the county are meeting the expected standards compared to 64% of pupils across England as a whole.

This years results appear to be a step in the right direction, as figures are up from 57% in 2017.

Among the top performing schools in the county were Henley Primary School and Ringshall Primary School, where 100% of students achieved their expected KS2 marks.

They were closely followed by St Mark’s Catholic Primary School in Ipswich, with 94%, and St Margaret’s Church of England Primary School and Hintlesham and Chattisham Primary School, with 90%.

A spokesman for St Mark’s said: “We are all very proud of our school and pupils.

“The results are testament to the hard work and dedication of staff, parents and children alike.

“We believe that our year-on-year consistent success is due to our focus on developing excellent learning behaviours in all children, which underpins our creative, broad and balanced curriculum.

“The children never fail to impress us with their creativity, resilience and growth mindset, and we feel privileged to be a part of their learning journey every day.”

At Ringshall Primart School, 100% of pupils achieved their expected KS2 grade PICTURE: ANDY ABBOTTAt Ringshall Primart School, 100% of pupils achieved their expected KS2 grade PICTURE: ANDY ABBOTT

The top schools in terms of pupils achieving a higher standard than expected were Wilby Church of England Primary School, with 42%, Elveden Church of England Primary with 36% and Oulton Broad Primary with 34%.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “Suffolk has seen another increase in the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in Reading, Writing and Mathematics at the end of Key Stage 2.

“This is an improvement of 4% on the previous year, which reflects the national increase.”

However, critics say KS2 results are not a reliable way of assessing the overall attainment of a child at school.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said the performance tables ‘come at a cost’ and that a replacement was needed to properly assess pupils.

He said: “The test scores reported by the Department for Education tell us little about the overall quality of children’s education, yet they continue to dominate many aspects of school life.

“They come at a cost.

“In the pursuit of high SATs scores, teachers’ workload is intensified and children’s well-being is damaged.

“Teaching to the test, as even Ofsted now recognises, works against the development of a broad curriculum and rich opportunities for learning.

“The primary assessment system based on SATs has run its course: we need a replacement.”

Topic Tags:

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

38 minutes ago Adam Howlett
94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk’s primary schools have seen a boost in their Key Stage 2 results - although the county is still behind the national average.

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

40 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens allegedly showed no reaction when they were told he had died, a court has heard.

Housing support centre to reopen for 47 people seeking accommodation

16:00 Jake Foxford
The Foyer is now set to become a house of multiple occupancy as private rented housing, with communal living spaces and private rooms Picture: SU ANDERSON

An ex-housing support centre in Ipswich will be revitalised to provide 47 rooms in the town after the borough council approved plans for a new development.

Hospice charity shop burgled

15:44 Dominic Moffitt
The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

15:06 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

14:17 Jessica Hill
Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

A commercial parking enforcement company has been criticised for fining lorry drivers trying to serve customers at a distribution park - with claims it is being “unethical” and operating a “mafia-style protection racket”.

‘This literally broke my heart’ Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

13:29 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Suffolk households face above-inflation council tax rises next April

43 minutes ago Paul Geater
Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire announced the settlement for councils. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Households in Suffolk could see council tax bills rise by 4.7% next year if the county’s local authorities and police do as the government suggests in its local government settlement.

Stores open later for extra Christmas shopping

11:55 Sophie Barnett
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Need extra time to finalise your festive shopping? There are a number of places in Ipswich keeping their doors open that little bit longer in the run up to Christmas.

Don’t be alone this Christmas - neighbours, clubs and churches open their doors on December 25

59 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
More than 2.5 million people feel like they have no one to celebrate with this Christmas Picture: STOCK

The countdown to Christmas is something to dread for some who face the prospect of spending the holiday alone, with no-one to talk to or share their turkey with.

Most read

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police re-appeal for help to find missing Ipswich man Andrew Derrett

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide