Community saddened by fire at The Ship Inn

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A community leader has expressed his sadness at the news of a huge fire at a Suffolk pub.

Fire crews were called to the Ship Inn at Levington on Tuesday morning after a fire which saw the historic pub’s thatched roof go up in flames.

READ MORE: Huge thatch fire at the Ship Inn pub

David Long, the chairman of Levington and Stratton Hall Parish Council, said he was saddened to hear the news that the pub had been the victim of fire once again.

“Since we moved here 20 years ago it’s caught fire once before which devastated the village. The community was very supporting and willing to encourage it’s rebuild because it is a listed building.

“We are very sad its happened again. I just hope Adnams will get on and refurbish it again.”

Mr Long said that the pub was an important asset to both villagers and visitors alike.

“When you are out in a rural community the pub is one of the important areas,” said Mr Long.

“It is also important for the visitors who come in there. The are some lovely public footpaths around.”