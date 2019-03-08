Pub, bar and club opening hours to be extended for bank holiday commemorations

The Home Secretary has announced plans to extend pub licensing hours across England and Wales to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Under proposals, pubs, clubs and bars licensed to trade until 11pm could be allowed to open until 1am on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The news follows the government's decision to move the early May bank holiday in 2020 from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 8 to make the 75th anniversary of VE Day a public holiday.

Government plans for VE Day 75, which will be announced in due course.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "VE Day is a landmark day in our history.

"Extending licensing hours will pave the way for commemorative events across the UK, so we can pay tribute to the courage and determination of the millions who fought for our freedom or supported the war effort at home."

The extension of pub opening hours will be subject to a short consultation with partners including the police, licensing authorities, industry, community groups and veterans organisations.

Past national occasions where the government has extended licensing hours have included the Royal Wedding in 2018, the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, the 2014 World Cup, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the Royal Wedding in 2011.