Pubs to host quizzes to help Ukraine
- Credit: Magdalena Chambers
Pub quizzes could soon be popping up all over Ipswich, in a bid to continue sending aid to Ukraine.
The Polish Community Hub have been organising aid collections for Ukraine with the help of Castle Hill Community Centre since the war began in February.
They hope to continue doing so, and so have teamed up with Crisis Point Ukraine, a Felixstowe based organisation, working to get aid to those who need it most as the war continues.
“Crisis Point Ukraine is sending lorries directly to Ukraine,” explained Magdalena Chambers, one of the joint directors of the Polish Community Hub.
“We linked with them for our last collection two weeks ago.
“They don’t get any government funding. They get financing from different charities and donations, and each round trip to Ukraine costs £1,700.
“So, for them to be able to continue their amazing work, and for us to then be able to continue with our collections, we have come up with the idea of pub quizzes, but on a larger scale.”
Most Read
- 1 A12 burger van owner sees trade boom
- 2 Former Ipswich School pupil makes Forbes list
- 3 'We wanted to go back to our vision' - no entry rule for under 21s at bar
- 4 Drunk man damages BMW after verbally abusing driver in Ipswich
- 5 Men tried to break into Ipswich pub with crow bar and hatchet axe
- 6 New café at Needham Lake beauty spot opening next week
- 7 Mother and daughter start menopause support group in Ipswich
- 8 Second bar brings in no under 21 entry rule but 'nothing set in stone'
- 9 Wallets stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Ipswich
- 10 Chancellor Sunak visits Ipswich Microshops
Magdalena and Malgorzata Santarek, the Polish Community Hub’s other director, are hoping to inspire pubs to host quizzes.
“We can provide all the posters needed, we would just ask that five pounds from the sale of each ticket goes towards Crisis Point Ukraine,” said Magdalena.
She and Malgorzata have been working hard to prepare posters, along with Kristina Jaz, Sarah Spinks and Lisa Smiler.
Janine Edwards is one of the organisers at Crisis Point Ukraine. She has been working with Darius Linkus and Oliver Horseman, a Felixstowe based duo who are covering aid collections from the whole of Suffolk.
She said: “We have been collecting and coordinating aid collections with GMA Warehousing, Uniserve, JKO Logistics, providing trucks and raising funds to cover the costs of transporting aid out to Ukraine and the bordering countries.
“We have set up collection points with local businesses such, as Café on the Corner in Felixstowe and The Hand in Hand in Trimley.
“These funds will ensure we can continue to deliver aid where it is needed most.”
To get in touch with Magdalena about hosting a quiz, email: magda@polishcommunityhub.com