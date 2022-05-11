News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pubs to host quizzes to help Ukraine

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:00 AM May 11, 2022
The Polish Community Hub have teamed up with Crisis Point Ukraine to continue delivering aid to Ukraine.

The Polish Community Hub have teamed up with Crisis Point Ukraine to continue delivering aid to Ukraine. At their last collection, they received a visit from Ipswich Mayor, Elizabeth Hughes. - Credit: Magdalena Chambers

Pub quizzes could soon be popping up all over Ipswich, in a bid to continue sending aid to Ukraine. 

The Polish Community Hub have been organising aid collections for Ukraine with the help of Castle Hill Community Centre since the war began in February.  

They hope to continue doing so, and so have teamed up with Crisis Point Ukraine, a Felixstowe based organisation, working to get aid to those who need it most as the war continues. 

Joint directors of the Polish Community Hub, Magdalena Chambers and Malgorzata Santarek, with some Ukrainian friends

Joint directors of the Polish Community Hub, Magdalena Chambers and Malgorzata Santarek, with some Ukrainian friends they have made through fundraising. L-R: Vika Butler, Olena Iva, Malgorzata, Magdalena and Nataliya Lawrence. - Credit: Magdalena Chambers

“Crisis Point Ukraine is sending lorries directly to Ukraine,” explained Magdalena Chambers, one of the joint directors of the Polish Community Hub. 

“We linked with them for our last collection two weeks ago. 

“They don’t get any government funding. They get financing from different charities and donations, and each round trip to Ukraine costs £1,700. 

“So, for them to be able to continue their amazing work, and for us to then be able to continue with our collections, we have come up with the idea of pub quizzes, but on a larger scale.” 

Magdalena and Malgorzata Santarek, the Polish Community Hub’s other director, are hoping to inspire pubs to host quizzes.  

“We can provide all the posters needed, we would just ask that five pounds from the sale of each ticket goes towards Crisis Point Ukraine,” said Magdalena. 

She and Malgorzata have been working hard to prepare posters, along with Kristina Jaz, Sarah Spinks and Lisa Smiler. 

Magdalena says that the Polish Community Hub would like to continue working with Crisis Point Ukraine

Magdalena says that the Polish Community Hub would like to continue working with Crisis Point Ukraine, and send as much aid as they can. L-R: Garath Jones, manager of Castle Hill Community Centre, Magdalena, Malgorzata and volunteer Mark Ling. - Credit: Magdalena Chambers

Oliver Horsman (left) and his friend Darius Linkus have been driving to Ukraine with aid from around Suffolk

Oliver Horsman (left) and his friend Darius Linkus have been driving to Ukraine with aid from around Suffolk. Magdalena and the Polish Community Hub are determined to raise funds to allow them to continue doing so for as long as possible - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Janine Edwards is one of the organisers at Crisis Point Ukraine. She has been working with Darius Linkus and Oliver Horseman, a Felixstowe based duo who are covering aid collections from the whole of Suffolk. 

She said: “We have been collecting and coordinating aid collections with GMA Warehousing, Uniserve, JKO Logistics, providing trucks and raising funds to cover the costs of transporting aid out to Ukraine and the bordering countries. 

“We have set up collection points with local businesses such, as Café on the Corner in Felixstowe and The Hand in Hand in Trimley.  

“These funds will ensure we can continue to deliver aid where it is needed most.” 

To get in touch with Magdalena about hosting a quiz, email: magda@polishcommunityhub.com 

