E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Here is what you can expect as the Suffolk Punch reopens with a new landlady at the helm

PUBLISHED: 16:31 09 July 2020

New landlady Diane Round at the Suffolk Punch. Picture: PAUL GEATER

New landlady Diane Round at the Suffolk Punch. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

One of Ipswich’s busiest community pubs which closed earlier this year is to reopen on Saturday after a new landlady took over.

The Suffolk Punch closed in early March. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe Suffolk Punch closed in early March. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Suffolk Punch on Norwich Road closed at the beginning of March, before any lockdown restrictions were being considered, when its landlord and landlady moved to a pub in Norwich – and its doors have remained shut for the last four months.

MORE: Suffolk Punch closes its doors

But now new landlady Diane Round has moved in from Gorleston in Norfolk – and brings with her years of experience running pubs and nightclubs in London as well as East Anglia.

She said: “I was due to open at the beginning of April, but then this happened – but now we are finally ready to get it open on Saturday and cannot wait.”

You may also want to watch:

The pub has been given a deep clean. It has been repainted and the bar has been revarnished to make sure it is spotless and easy to keep clean.

However regulars will notice big changes at the pub when it does open its doors again – it has a reputation as a popular venue for live music and karaoke.

Ms Round said: “I’m very keen to get live music back as soon as we can. I really like having that in the pubs I’ve run but obviously we can’t do that at the moment. And the pool table has had to go for the time being because we need more space to spread out the tables for people to sit at.

“When people come in, they’ll have to leave their name and phone numbers so they can be contacted if there are any problems and then they’ll order their drink from the bar. They can then collect it from the other end of the bar – or it will be brought over to their table. It will be different, but I hope people just want to get back.”

The Suffolk Punch has always been a traditional pub, built by Tollemache’s brewery in the 1930s in its “house style” – but Ms Round hopes to introduce some food and is already planning a Caribbean-style barbecue in the pub garden later in the summer if that can be done safely.

She said: “I’ve run several pubs and had a nightclub in London so I’m not too worried about this! At one stage I had three or four pubs, but now I’ve only got this and I’m putting everything into running it and making it a success.”

The Suffolk Punch will be open from noon on Saturday with Ms Round and a small team behind the bar.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Here is what you can expect as the Suffolk Punch reopens with a new landlady at the helm

New landlady Diane Round at the Suffolk Punch. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Frankie & Benny’s among two Suffolk sites closing

The Frankie & Benny's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is closing permanently. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich arts company, Gecko, lands BBC feature film

Gecko director and performer Amit Lahav in a scene from Institute, Gecko's film for BBC 4, being broadcast in July 2020. Photo: John Ferguson

‘That’s a weird kit... I think I like it’ – Town fans react to new 2020/21 away strip

An artist's impression of Kayden Jackson, Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden and Kane Vincent-Young in Ipswich Town's new away kit for the 2020/21 season. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Cornhill upgrade work IS on target, insists council, despite slow progress

The Cornhill in Ipswich is currently blocked off while work takes place Picture: ARCHANT