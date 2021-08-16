News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Jimmy's Farm 'overjoyed' as two rare Suffolk Punches set to give birth

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:14 PM August 16, 2021   
Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The critically-endangered Suffolk Punch is to receive a much-welcome boost to its numbers - after two of the rare breed fell pregnant at the same time.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

The Suffolk Punch is listed as a critically-endangered breed - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

In recent years, the Suffolk Punch has been on the critical section of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust watchlist - meaning that there are less than 300 breeding mares in the country.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Annie and Annabelle are both in foal - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Each year, around 50 births are needed to improve the fortunes of the breed.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

The rare Suffolk Punch at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

And it is now set to receive a boost after Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park, in Ipswich, announced that it was "delighted" to have two Punches, Annie and Annabelle, in foal.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Annie and Annabelle sharing a moment at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

 

General manager Stevie Sheppard said: "They are a priority on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s 2021 watchlist, of which Jimmy Doherty is president.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

The news will be a welcome boost to the Suffolk Punch's numbers - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

"As we are based in Suffolk, to be breeding this rare and native Suffolk breed is definitely an honour and something the team and I have been working towards for a long time now.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"All the team’s fingers are crossed for a successful pregnancy and we are overjoyed to be sharing this experience with the public and our visitors who are all invested in Annie and Annabelle’s journey.” 

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate
  2. 2 Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich
  3. 3 Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores
  1. 4 142 defects repaired on single Ipswich Road over nearly a decade
  2. 5 'I've done something silly for a mate' - Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine
  3. 6 Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich
  4. 7 Dramatic weight loss changes dentist mum's life
  5. 8 CCTV images released after smash and grab theft at David Lloyd gym car park
  6. 9 Which celebs have been spotted in Suffolk this year?
  7. 10 Hundreds of car enthusiasts enjoy day at classic car show

They are set to give birth in May 2022.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Suffolk Horse Society has spoken of its desire to save the Suffolk Punch breed.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Every new Suffolk Punch foal birth is vital, as the breed remains one of the country's rarest horses. 

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Earlier this year, Samford Prince Philip became one of the latest additions to the Samford Stud of Suffolk Punch - a tribute following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The colt foal was born on Saturday, April 17 at 9pm at the Suffolk Punch Trust, in Hollesley.

His birth was just six hours after the funeral of his royal namesake.

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May Picture: CHARLOT

Both Suffolk Punch horses at Jimmy's Farm are in foal and are due next year in May. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Suffolk Live
Horses
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ferodo bridge police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
The rider was taken to hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Atcheson of Haverhill, Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus