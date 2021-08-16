Gallery
Jimmy's Farm 'overjoyed' as two rare Suffolk Punches set to give birth
The critically-endangered Suffolk Punch is to receive a much-welcome boost to its numbers - after two of the rare breed fell pregnant at the same time.
In recent years, the Suffolk Punch has been on the critical section of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust watchlist - meaning that there are less than 300 breeding mares in the country.
Each year, around 50 births are needed to improve the fortunes of the breed.
And it is now set to receive a boost after Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park, in Ipswich, announced that it was "delighted" to have two Punches, Annie and Annabelle, in foal.
General manager Stevie Sheppard said: "They are a priority on the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s 2021 watchlist, of which Jimmy Doherty is president.
"As we are based in Suffolk, to be breeding this rare and native Suffolk breed is definitely an honour and something the team and I have been working towards for a long time now.
"All the team’s fingers are crossed for a successful pregnancy and we are overjoyed to be sharing this experience with the public and our visitors who are all invested in Annie and Annabelle’s journey.”
They are set to give birth in May 2022.
The Suffolk Horse Society has spoken of its desire to save the Suffolk Punch breed.
Every new Suffolk Punch foal birth is vital, as the breed remains one of the country's rarest horses.
Earlier this year, Samford Prince Philip became one of the latest additions to the Samford Stud of Suffolk Punch - a tribute following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
The colt foal was born on Saturday, April 17 at 9pm at the Suffolk Punch Trust, in Hollesley.
His birth was just six hours after the funeral of his royal namesake.