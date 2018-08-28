The big Suffolk quiz of 2018

Can you answer these questions on Suffolk correctly? Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE PA

How well have you kept up with the news of Suffolk in the last 365 days? Take our big news quiz of the year to find out.

As the year comes to an end we take a look at what made our headlines over the past 12 months.

In 208 many Suffolk businesses won awards for their great work including The Unruly Pig who won restaurant of the year, Applaud Coffee who won best cafe, and Arcade Tavern who gained the title of best pub/bar.

There were a few businesses which stopped trading in our region including the much-loved Toys R Us, Ipswich’s Poundworld in Tavern street and Maplin in Carr Street, Ipswich.

While some closed their doors others opened, to name a few, Hotel Chocolat was welcomed to Ipswich’s high street, a Co-op including a Costa coffee dispenser opened in Thurston and health and beauty giant Boots started trading in Martlesham.

Take our quiz to see how news savvy you have been this year - can you get 20/20 in our quiz?

The quiz covers all topics including sport, democracy, and business.

Share your results in the comments section below.