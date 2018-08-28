Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The big Suffolk quiz of 2018

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 December 2018

Can you answer these questions on Suffolk correctly? Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

Can you answer these questions on Suffolk correctly? Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

PA

How well have you kept up with the news of Suffolk in the last 365 days? Take our big news quiz of the year to find out.

As the year comes to an end we take a look at what made our headlines over the past 12 months.

In 208 many Suffolk businesses won awards for their great work including The Unruly Pig who won restaurant of the year, Applaud Coffee who won best cafe, and Arcade Tavern who gained the title of best pub/bar.

There were a few businesses which stopped trading in our region including the much-loved Toys R Us, Ipswich’s Poundworld in Tavern street and Maplin in Carr Street, Ipswich.

While some closed their doors others opened, to name a few, Hotel Chocolat was welcomed to Ipswich’s high street, a Co-op including a Costa coffee dispenser opened in Thurston and health and beauty giant Boots started trading in Martlesham.

Take our quiz to see how news savvy you have been this year - can you get 20/20 in our quiz?

The quiz covers all topics including sport, democracy, and business.

Share your results in the comments section below.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman able to play with sons after more than four stone weight loss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Town pastors deal with Saturday night- clubbing carnage

The team of town pastors on duty on Saturday, December 22. From L-R Pete Wood, Paul Laughlin, Jackie Pickering, Barbara Willingham, Anne Earrey, Pat Hadden and Wayne Pickering. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘Wow... yellow again’ - Graham’s Oxford loan move confirmed

Jordan Graham is returning to Oxford United on loan. Picture: OXFORD UNITED

The big Suffolk quiz of 2018

Can you answer these questions on Suffolk correctly? Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists