Teen radio presenter to go live with 24-hour radio show

Izaak De May will be presenting a 24 hour show on ICRfm next month

A Suffolk teen is embarking on a huge challenge to present a radio show for 24 hours straight.

Izaak De May, a weekly presenter on Ipswich Community Radio (ICR) will undertake this challenge next month presenting non-stop for a day in aid of a number of causes.

The 19-year-old has been a presenter for the last three years, and is set to go to De Montfort University in Leicester to study media, in the hope of becoming a professional radio presenter.

He said: "The reason I want to do this is because it is something that I always wanted to try out.

Izaak presenting

"It's a new challenge, it is something interesting to try and it is for a good cause as well and is something I wanted to give a go."

Izaak will be trying to raise as much money as possible to split between Lighthouse Women's Aid, which supports women and children after domestic abuse, and ICRfm.

Izaak said: "I will split the money between them because ICR is a community radio station, meaning we rely on our own funding from membership fees and things. So I am hoping the money will go towards the upkeep of the station and licensing.

"I chose Lighthouse Women's Aid because they are a really good charity, and they are also local to Ipswich."

The teenager, that lives in Martlesham, has many things planned for the 24-hour show.

He said: "I have a few ideas knocking around, the main will be music, but I also plan on adding interviews with a few local bands and artists that will hopefully come on and chat to me.

Izaak De May's show will include interviews, music, competitions and entertainment

"I also have some riddles and competitions and things like that to make the show a bit more fun and increase the interaction.

"There will also hopefully be some people from Lighthouse Women on the show to talk about the importance of donating.

"The music will be very varied. There will be some 80s, some mainstream, dance, pop and rock. I will have a broad range so there is something for someone to always enjoy."

The show is planned to take place over the weekend of September 17 and 18.

