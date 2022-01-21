News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gen X Radio Suffolk is live for Saturday morning launch

Charlotte Moore

Published: 9:00 AM January 21, 2022
Gen X Radio Suffolk will be launching in January 2022

James Hazell, a former BBC radio DJ, is launching his own radio station - Credit: James Hazell

Saturday morning is launch time for a new radio station for Suffolk, helmed by a former BBC Radio DJ. 

The station is celebrating its official start-date on January 22 at 9am, with Rob Lewis presenting the Saturday morning show. 

Former BBC DJ James Hazell is leading the project, aiming to reach Generation X audiences, meaning those born between the mid-1960s and early-1980s.

When Gen X Radio Suffolk was announced, Mr Hazell said: "For a county that was one of the first to have local commercial radio in 1975, there is now not one single local commercial station broadcasting.  

"This county is a wonderful place and its listeners, businesses and charities deserve better and that's why we are bringing local radio back. 

"The new station will entertain, inform, have fun, and support our county, and bring listeners music from the last 60 years." 

Test transmissions have been successful throughout January and the station can be listened to online, via the website, or through apps for both Google and Apple, as well as Alexa smart speakers.

