Services ‘never more vital’, says charity as online support expands

PUBLISHED: 11:25 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 20 April 2020

The charity said current conditions were exacerbating stress and anxiety for women and girls processing trauma and living with the impacts of sexual abuse Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO/KAIPONG

A charity providing support for survivors of rape and sexual abuse has expanded online services in response to new challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Roch, director of Suffolk Rape Crisis, at the start of last year's Reclaim The Night march in Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYAmy Roch, director of Suffolk Rape Crisis, at the start of last year's Reclaim The Night march in Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Suffolk Rape Crisis (SRC) has launched a range of new online resources and groups for women and girls across the county.

The new services have been developed in consultation with survivors throughout Suffolk and aim to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Director Amy Roch said: “SRC’s services have never been more vital than they are now.

“The team has been working incredibly hard over the last few weeks to expand the range of services that we are able to offer women during this time.

The Suffolk Rape Crisis team has been working over the last few weeks to expand services Picture: SRCThe Suffolk Rape Crisis team has been working over the last few weeks to expand services Picture: SRC

“We know that women across the county are feeling increasingly isolated and so we have listened to them and developed new online spaces where they can get the support they need and feel part of a community that understands and believes them.”

The groups include ‘Yoga for Survivors’, an online coffee morning and an online community space for women to connect with other survivors and get resources and advice.

SRC will also be increasing the level of specialist counselling available to women and girls across Suffolk through secure online counselling rooms and over the phone.

Meanwhile, the charity’s outreach team continues to provide emotional and practical support, addressing new and emerging needs due to the pandemic.

SRC said current conditions brought about by the pandemic were exacerbating stress and anxiety for women and girls processing trauma and living with the impacts of sexual abuse with many risking their emotional and physical health and safety by having to self-isolate with their abuser.

Ms Roch added: “In this incredibly challenging time, we want all women and girls across Suffolk to know that you are not alone and we are here for you.

“Whether you feel unsafe right now, or if this situation is bringing up difficult memories for you, we are here to help in whatever way you need.

More information about Suffolk Rape Crisis and the support it provides can be found at srchelp.org.uk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

