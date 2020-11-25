E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Annual march to end violence against women moves online this year

25 November, 2020 - 16:30
Last year's Reclaim The Night march in Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Last year's Reclaim The Night march in Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

An annual demonstration aimed at ending violence against women and girls will take place online this year.

Amy Roch, director of Suffolk Rape Crisis Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYAmy Roch, director of Suffolk Rape Crisis Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Hundreds of women and supporters have marched through Ipswich for Reclaim the Night events in the last two years.

Organisers have this year chosen to move the march online due to public health restrictions around large gatherings.

Issy Booth, helpline co-ordinator and volunteer for march organisers Suffolk Rape Crisis, a specialist service for women and girls subjected to sexual violence, said: “This year, we’ve seen women disproportionally affected by the global pandemic, so although we can’t take to the streets, it’s still important that we come together and reclaim online spaces to give women a voice.”

The country’s first Reclaim the Night march was held in Leeds, in 1977, in response to women being told to stay indoors and away from public spaces after dark while serial killer Peter Sutcliffe was at large.

Annual marches now take place across the country, including in Ipswich, to demand the right to use public space without fear and bring an end to violence against women.

A ‘digital march’ will take place on Thursday, December 10, with supporters still able to display placards and hear from Suffolk-based activists.

Suffolk Rape Crisis will also be hosting a programme of events throughout the annual ‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence’ campaign, focussing on activism, self-care and violence against women.

During the beginning of lockdown earlier this year, suspected domestic abuse killings more than doubled across the UK – from an average of two a week to a total of 16 in three weeks – according to the Counting Dead Women project.

Amy Roch, director of Suffolk Rape Crisis, said: “This year, we have seen that the pandemic has left women less safe and more likely to be subjected to violence.

“Coronavirus hasn’t created violent men, but it has shone a light on the levels of violence that women face to on a daily basis. Reclaim the Night has never been more important.”

To see the programme of events and sign up for the march, visit srchelp.org.uk, where locally designed Christmas cards, T-shirts and tote bags are also available to buy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Half-million pound drug seizure as police raid three Ipswich homes

Police in Queen's Way, Ipswich Picture: IAG

Annual march to end violence against women moves online this year

Last year's Reclaim The Night march in Ipswich Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

‘Lambert’s comments won’t just alienate our youngsters, it will alienate the fans’

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man stabbed in buttock and two assaulted in late night incident

A police van is parked in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

East’s logistics sector ‘set to make big gains in 2021’, says developer

Nic Rumsey, director of Jaynic, is optimistic about East Anglia emerging from the economic downturn Picture: JAYNIC