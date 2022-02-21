Suffolk recycling centres closed due to high winds from Storm Franklin

Video

Recycling centres in Suffolk have been closed due to the high winds from Storm Franklin - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Two recycling centres in Suffolk are currently closed as high winds from Storm Franklin hit the county.

Ipswich Portman's Walk and Bury St Edmunds recycling centres are currently closed due to high wind conditions.

It is understood that they may re-open later if the conditions change.

A statement on Suffolk Recycling's website reads: "Due to ongoing high winds the recycling centres will be closed until 1pm today to ensure the safety of visitors and site staff.

"Visitors who have booked have received an email advising them that their appointment has been cancelled and they will need to rebook once the site reopens.

"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."

Storm Franklin will continue to bring strong and gusty winds across the region until around 3pm today, Monday, February 21 as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the region.

There are also currently around 1,300 homes in Suffolk without power as a result of the high winds and fallen trees hitting power lines.

The Met Office's warning comes after an amber wind warning was in place for most of Friday due to Storm Eunice which brought wind speeds in excess of 70mph and led to widespread disruption on the roads and damage to homes across the county.







