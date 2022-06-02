5,000 candles to be lit as Suffolk remembers lost loved ones

Relatives will light 5,000 candles next month as part of an annual event to remember and honour lost loved ones.

Suffolk Remembers, a gathering organised by St Elizabeth Hospice on Felixstowe seafront, aims to remember those who have died and help raise funds for the hospice charity which cared for many of them.

St Elizabeth Hospice's Suffolk Remembers event is set to go ahead as usual this year - Credit: James Wilmott/St Elizabeth Hospice

St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich every year cares for more than 3,000 patients, living with a progressive or life-limiting illness, and their families.

Catherine Sheppard, supporter campaigns fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Every year Suffolk Remembers provides a special opportunity to bring Suffolk Day to a close, as the hospice joins with the local community to remember those no longer with us.

“The stunning backdrop of Felixstowe seafront, as the sun goes down, accompanied by the beautiful music, singing and beautiful readings makes Suffolk Remembers a poignant event and one that helps us celebrate the lives of our loved ones who helped make Suffolk the wonderful county we know and love.”

The event, sponsored by East of England Co-op Funeral Services, is taking place on June 21 from 9pm and will include live performances from Ipswich singer, Roma Manteiga-Nicholson, Ipswich Hospital Community Choir and Martlesham Brass, as well as a number of poetry readings.

Roma Manteiga-Nicholson will sing at the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Remembers is a free event, however, the St Elizabeth Hospice raises funds through dedicated candles.

Everybody is welcome to dedicate a candle, even if they have not previously been under the hospice’s care.

Each dedication will also include a photo and a message to a loved one, which will be presented in the Suffolk Remembers’ online gallery and a physical electric candle that will be added to the hospice’s physical event display.

The event normally sees 5,000 candles light up Felixstowe seafront - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Peter Cook, executive editor of BBC Radio Suffolk, which will be broadcasting live at Suffolk Remembers, said: “Suffolk Day is such a special moment for the county to come together and celebrate what we can all achieve when we work together and keep a positive perspective.

“Suffolk Remembers is an important moment to reflect on the lives of loved ones we’ve lost and share stories of how St Elizabeth Hospice can support people on their journey through grief.”