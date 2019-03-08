E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Will Suffolk Retail Park be turned into housing?

PUBLISHED: 05:31 25 October 2019

Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich, is no longer listed for future housing development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich, is no longer listed for future housing development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich retail park which had been eyed for nearly 90 homes looks set to have its future as a shopping destination safeguarded.

Carole Jones, planning portfolio holder, said it was good news for retail in Ipswich that Suffolk Retail Park was viable as a shopping destination again. Picture: SU ANDERSONCarole Jones, planning portfolio holder, said it was good news for retail in Ipswich that Suffolk Retail Park was viable as a shopping destination again. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Fears had been raised for the future viability of Suffolk Retail Park off London Road, after Dunelm and Brantano closed the doors to their stores there in 2018.

The site was then listed for up to 88 homes in the new Ipswich local plan, leading to more speculation that the site could be revamped.

However, the final draft of the local plan has been published ahead of Tuesday's Ipswich Borough Council executive meeting, where the land has been removed as a site for housing.

It is understood that the arrival of Home Bargains and Food Warehouse alongside existing stores Argos, Next and The Range has helped safeguard its future.

Ipswich Conservative group leader Ian Fisher questioned why the number of homes earmarked had been reduced. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILIpswich Conservative group leader Ian Fisher questioned why the number of homes earmarked had been reduced. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

If the final draft of the plan is approved by the executive, full council and a public consultation, it will remain listed as retail land until at least 2036.

Councillor Carole Jones, Labour portfolio holder for planning, said: "It's a really good site, and we removed it from the final draft because it is successful as a retail site again, and they are developing it, expanding it.

"I know from chatting to people living nearby that they love having it on their doorstep - they can walk there, they can get a variety of items and it's doing well.

"It's really nice to have good retail news at a time when every town is a changing landscape, and we really welcome the investment by the owners because that's really important."

You may also want to watch:

Changes to the final draft of the plan have included up to 547 fewer homes than the previous draft, including several key sites being removed - 148 homes on land at Cliff Road, Toller Road and Holywells Road; 337 homes in Helena Road/Patteson Road and 104 homes eyed on the former BT offices site in Bibb Way.

According to the council the 148 and 337 home sites were considered difficult to deliver, while the Bibb Way site has been split into three as one part already has planning permission approved.

Ms Jones said: "I feel quite positive about our probability to provide the homes the government require us to.

"We work with neighbouring local authorities so that if we find we are unable to find sites we can work with them."

However the opposition Conservative group raised concerns over the reduced numbers, and said that the Labour administration had failed to hit its housing targets consistently.

Group leader Ian Fisher said: "Housing shortages, especially affordable housing, is one of the biggest problems facing Ipswich at the current time and it is disappointing to read that IBC have re-classified several sites that were earmarked for housing developments with very few new sites being brought in to play. Tough decisions will need to be made over coming years and this document avoids most of the difficult questions that face us.

"We know that Ipswich is squeezed for space which makes it even more surprising that sites suitable for development into housing have been deleted form the future plans, especially the Suffolk Retail Park.

"With the town centre having a huge number of empty units it is staggering that we have re-allocated an area just outside of the centre for retail.

"This part of town suffers from horrendous traffic issues, made far worse by having large retail units.

"These units could quite easily be moved to the town centre to occupy some of the many empty properties helping to make the centre of town a depressing eyesore."

If the final draft of the plan is approved by the council's executive next week, it will then go to full council for approval with an anticipated final public consultation for eight weeks from November 22.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Breadth of expectation’ on police never higher, says chief constable

Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

A14 reopens for morning traffic following all-day lorry crash closure

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Pub, bar and club opening hours to be extended for bank holiday commemorations

Pubs will be able to open until 1am under the proposals Picture: ARCHANT

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 41. Be afraid

Happy Halloween. How magic are your quiz skills? Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Farmers’ leaders urge action as ‘scarce and costly’ rural housing puts off younger generation

Housing problems are hitting farmers at both ends of the age spectrum, according to a CAAV report Picture: COLIN HARDY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists