Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Broken down coach blocks Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 19:34 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 29 April 2019

Vehicles are being diverted on Berners Street, Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Vehicles are being diverted on Berners Street, Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich motorists were caught in traffic this evening as a stretch of Berners Street was blocked by a broken down coach.

Vehicles were diverted on Berners Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTVehicles were diverted on Berners Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Police controlled traffic on Berners Street near the junction with Anglesea Road, as part of the narrow street was blocked by the coach.

Vehicles were not able to turn off St Matthew's Roundabout onto Berners Street as the vehicle was recovered by officers.

Most Read

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce ‘Ipswich’

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Elderly passengers freed from car after crash on Ipswich road

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa trying – and failing – to pronounce ‘Ipswich’

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa hit a stumbling block when discussing Ipswich this afternoon Picture: PA WIRE/RICHARD SELLERS

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Elderly passengers freed from car after crash on Ipswich road

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Don’t be duped by these free holiday scams on social media

Both of these Facebook posts are fake, Trading Standards officials have warned Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New documentary will investigate Luke Durbin disappearance

Luke Durbin, who went missing after a night out in Ipswich in May 2006 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Do older people get too many freebies?

Peers in the House of Lords - a Lords committee says older people should lose their free TV licences and other benefits so the money saved can be used to help young people.Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Broken down coach blocks Ipswich road

Vehicles are being diverted on Berners Street, Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists