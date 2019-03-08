Broken down coach blocks Ipswich road
PUBLISHED: 19:34 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 29 April 2019
Ipswich motorists were caught in traffic this evening as a stretch of Berners Street was blocked by a broken down coach.
Vehicles were diverted on Berners Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Police controlled traffic on Berners Street near the junction with Anglesea Road, as part of the narrow street was blocked by the coach.
Vehicles were not able to turn off St Matthew's Roundabout onto Berners Street as the vehicle was recovered by officers.